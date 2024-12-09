DW News Africa with Michel Okwu, 12 September 2024

09/12/2024 September 12, 2024

The iconic bust of Queen Nefertiti in Berlin's Neues Museum is now at the center of a repatriation debate. We speak to the Egyptian archaeologist who wants her back. From Nigeria to Novgorod: many young people are seeking a better life in Russia. We meet one man who already has his visa. And: we follow Dr. George Bwelle on his mission to provide free healthcare in remote Cameroonian villages.