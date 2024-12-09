  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Michel Okwu, 12 September 2024

September 12, 2024

The iconic bust of Queen Nefertiti in Berlin's Neues Museum is now at the center of a repatriation debate. We speak to the Egyptian archaeologist who wants her back. From Nigeria to Novgorod: many young people are seeking a better life in Russia. We meet one man who already has his visa. And: we follow Dr. George Bwelle on his mission to provide free healthcare in remote Cameroonian villages.

About the show

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

