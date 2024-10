Michael Okwu

Tanzanian opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, tells DW he intends to sue the government and telecoms company Tigo over a 2017 assassination attempt. Plus: Harvesting baobab fruit is a lifeline for many in Africa, especially in times of drought. And: US-Congolese basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo has died of brain cancer, aged 58. A sportsman and humanitarian, he was a larger-than-life figure in DRC.