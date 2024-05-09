DW News Africa with Michael Okwu, September 5 , 2024

Hundreds of African business and political leaders attended the 9th China-Africa Summit. But are more cheap loans from Beijing creating debt traps for African countries ? Also, Farmers in northeastern Nigeria are under siege as Boko Haram militants ramp up their attacks. Will armed rangers help to end the violence?
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.