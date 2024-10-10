DW News Africa with Michael Okwu, 10 October 2024

How can Namibia and Germany best do business under the shadow of colonial genocide? DW speaks to Namibia's president about a 2021 reconciliation agreement. Activists say it doesn't do enough to address their suffering. We also hear from the descendants of survivors fighting to preserve mass graves under threat by a new green energy deal.
