  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LebanonUkraineNobel Prize
PoliticsAfrica

DW News Africa with Michael Okwu, 10 October 2024

October 10, 2024

How can Namibia and Germany best do business under the shadow of colonial genocide? DW speaks to Namibia's president about a 2021 reconciliation agreement. Activists say it doesn't do enough to address their suffering. We also hear from the descendants of survivors fighting to preserve mass graves under threat by a new green energy deal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4leFZ
Skip next section More on Politics from Africa

More on Politics from Africa

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her way to a press conference

EU chief names new top team, with first defense commissioner

Ursula von der Leyen has revealed her nominees for new commissioners to lead the bloc for the next five years.
PoliticsSeptember 17, 202402:45 min
Strasbourg | European Parliament

New European Parliament sees shift to the right

European Parliament is due to meet for its first session since the election which saw big gains for the far right.
PoliticsJuly 16, 202401:33 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

"DW News Africa" Sendungslogo (Composite)

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Go to show DW News Africa