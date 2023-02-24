  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with February 24, 2023

1 hour ago

One year into the Ukraine war: What has it done to Africa? And: Why do nations like South Africa not speak out against Russia? DW News Africa takes you to Kenya where wheat shortages hit the country hard, visits some of the African students who had to flee Ukraine and meets up with Ghanaian farmers who have learnt their lesson from the war and are now successfully rethinking the way they farm.

About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his press conference on the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks closer ties beyond the West

Conflicts13 hours ago
