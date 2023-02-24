DW News Africa with February 24, 2023

One year into the Ukraine war: What has it done to Africa? And: Why do nations like South Africa not speak out against Russia? DW News Africa takes you to Kenya where wheat shortages hit the country hard, visits some of the African students who had to flee Ukraine and meets up with Ghanaian farmers who have learnt their lesson from the war and are now successfully rethinking the way they farm.
