DW News Africa with Edith Kimani, August 29, 2024

08/29/2024 August 29, 2024

In a special edition of DW News Africa we look at Africans and the demon drink: the WHO says only no alcohol is safe alcohol. But for those who do decide to drink - how are they coping with their drug of choice? We look to Kenya, where bars have replaced shops, South Africa where babies are blighted by booze before they are born and Nigeria, where they drink hard - or drink water.