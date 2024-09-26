DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr.

09/26/2024 September 26, 2024

In South Africa, undocumented migrants are being escorted from their work places. Supporters say it's about the rule of law. But some fear it is fuelling xenophobia. Plus: Sudan's army launches its biggest military operation since the start of the war 17 months ago. We speak to the US special envoy to the country and ask what steps Washington is taking to defuse tensions.