DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, October 27, 2023

October 27, 2023

We look at the growing concern in South Africa about an anti-migrant political party Dudula. What does it mean for South African politics and foreign nationals living there. Plus, how climate change is enflaming armed conflicts in the African continent. And, we meet a Kenyan stargazer inspiring young people to reach for the stars.

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

