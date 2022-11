10/28/2022 October 28, 2022

Is the war in Ethiopia finally over? After two years of fighting in Ethiopia the warring parties have agreed to lay down their arms. Will the deal hold and can the country reconcile? +++ The international climate conference COP27 kicks on the 6th of November, we ask if African countries will be heard? +++ Plus, a local tennis programme in Cameroon is giving less fortunate kids a new opportunity.