DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. November 24, 2023

How strong is democracy in countries with a history of conflict? Voters in DR Congo can make up their minds now campaigning has begun for upcoming elections. And: In Liberia, the incumbent loses narrowly - and wins praise for handing over power. Plus: Refugees planting trees in Cameroon.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.