DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, May 26, 2023

2 hours ago

Hundreds of thousands are forced to flee across borders to escape the conflict in Sudan. DW speaks to some of those now claiming refuge in neighboring Chad. Plus, the growing row in Tanzania between the indigenous Maasai people and the government. We hear from both sides, as the authorities deny claims of 'forced evictions.'

About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

DW's Top Story

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference at the Treasury Department in Washington, Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

US: Yellen extends debt default deadline to June 5

Politics6 hours ago
More stories from DW

Africa

Two girls stand next to a makeshift shelter. Behind them are other shelters made out of pieces of material and branches; the earth is bare and sandy.

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Conflicts23 hours ago03:34 min
Asia

Pakistan | Obdachlose

Pakistan: Poor suffer as cash crunch hits charity projects

Pakistan: Poor suffer as cash crunch hits charity projects

Society17 hours ago
Germany

Heating in Germany

German government gets heated over heating law

German government gets heated over heating law

Politics15 hours ago
Europe

Screenshot of a report in Russian with an aerial photograph of a city square and a Polish flag

Fact check: False claims about plans for coup in Belarus

Fact check: False claims about plans for coup in Belarus

Conflicts11 hours ago
Middle East

A mother and father hold two children in their arms while looking out a window

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

HealthMay 25, 202303:42 min
North America

Henry Kissinger

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Politics10 hours ago
