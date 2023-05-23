DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, May 26, 2023

Hundreds of thousands are forced to flee across borders to escape the conflict in Sudan. DW speaks to some of those now claiming refuge in neighboring Chad. Plus, the growing row in Tanzania between the indigenous Maasai people and the government. We hear from both sides, as the authorities deny claims of 'forced evictions.'
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.