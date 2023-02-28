DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., March 17, 2023

Hundreds die across the region after super powered, Cyclone Freddy triggers floods and landslides. We find out how the giant storm has broken records, and look at why Mozambique was better prepared for the extreme weather.
Plus, after two years of civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. We look at the brutalities carried out by armed forces, and find out if justice will ever be served.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.