DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., March 17, 2023

8 minutes ago

Hundreds die across the region after super powered, Cyclone Freddy triggers floods and landslides. We find out how the giant storm has broken records, and look at why Mozambique was better prepared for the extreme weather. +++ Plus, after two years of civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. We look at the brutalities carried out by armed forces, and find out if justice will ever be served.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 17th Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs RSPP at the Moscow International House of Music in Moscow, Russia.

ICC issues arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin

Law and Justice4 hours ago
More stories from DW

