DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, June 23, 2023

As Germany eases its immigration laws to allow foreign workers to come and solve its skills deficit, we ask what this means for Africa / We meet some professionals moving to Germany and find out about their experiences and hopes / With the growing global prominence of Artificial Intelligence, how is Africa welcoming this new age of technology and what safeguards can it adapt ?
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.