DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, July 14, 2023

1 hour ago

South Africa's water crisis: Is government doing enough to fix the problems caused by corruption, leaks and a decrepit system? And: Meet the captain of Nigeria's women's football team ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Which African team has the best chance of winning? Plus: African Roadtrip: We speak to the Ugandan couple that toured 13 countries.

Nkubi and Nkiru

Nkubi and Nkiru enchant Nigerians online

A couple in Nigeria has found fame entertaining thousands by sharing their domestic bliss online.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:59 min
Ghana | Drogenkonsum

Illegal drug use high among young Ghanaians

DW Maxwell Suuk spoke with some of the young addicts, who blame unemployment for their drug use.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:56 min
DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

