DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, July 07, 2023

54 minutes ago

Every day the global north dumps hundreds of tons of second-hand clothes on the African continent. Activists warn of an 'environmental disaster' and urge producers and exporting countries to take responsibility +++ South Sudan twelve years into independence. DW News Africa asks: What will it take for the country to prosper?

Nkubi and Nkiru

Nkubi and Nkiru enchant Nigerians online

A couple in Nigeria has found fame entertaining thousands by sharing their domestic bliss online.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:59 min
Ghana | Drogenkonsum

Illegal drug use high among young Ghanaians

DW Maxwell Suuk spoke with some of the young addicts, who blame unemployment for their drug use.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:56 min
DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

