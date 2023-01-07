DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, July 07, 2023

Every day the global north dumps hundreds of tons of second-hand clothes on the African continent. Activists warn of an 'environmental disaster' and urge producers and exporting countries to take responsibility +++ South Sudan twelve years into independence. DW News Africa asks: What will it take for the country to prosper?
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.