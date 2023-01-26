DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., January 27, 2023

We examine Germany's new investment strategy for Africa and what both sides stand to gain +++ Russia is also finding friendship on the continent despite the notoriety from its invasion of Ukraine +++ We look at how ethnicity and religion could impact Nigeria's elections next month +++ And the artist from Lagos taking the world by storm using artificial intelligence.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.