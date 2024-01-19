  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., January 18, 2024

January 19, 2024

The IMF is forecasting a positive outlook for the Continent - but what will that mean for consumers in Nigeria and Ghana? And: The survivors of the massive fire in Johannesburg are now in a makeshift shelter - they say it's not safe. Plus: our reporter in Ivory Coast gives us a feel of the football vibe at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
Politics
Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli in Dar es Salaam

How will Tanzania remember John Magufuli?

John Magufuli was criticized for cracking down on opponents — but he was also a popular leader for many Tanzanians.
Politics
Ethiopia's Tigray region votes, defying federal government

Ethiopia's Tigray region held elections on Wednesday, defying the federal government's decision to postpone all polls.
Politics
Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
Politics
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission building in Brussel

Fears of populist surge ahead of 2024 EU elections

As EU citizens head to the polls later this year, many fear far-right populists could make gains across the bloc.
Politics
Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Taiwan's first delegate at the Munich Security Conference since 2015 spoke with DW about more support for his country.
Politics
South Africa to pull out of the UN Refugee Convention?

South Africa wants tougher laws to stop the influx of refugees and asylum seekers. One proposal is a withdrawal from the international convention on refugees. In the runup to a general election, the government is under pressure to calm rising xenophobia and the record unemployment in a weak economy that appears to fuel the trend.
Politics
Irri founder Eric Bosire standing in his greenhouse

How African innovators are producing climate solutions

In Kenya, innovators are working on climate-related projects, but raising funds remains a challenge.
Nature and Environment
A view of animal carcasses in a Somalian desert

Much at stake for African nations at COP28

African countries are among the hardest hit by climate change even thought they produce less than 5% of emmissions.
Nature and Environment
DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

