DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. February 29, 2024

Nigeria is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation. Thousands take to the streets across the country as inflation sky-rockets and the currency slumps, making the cost of living unbearable. Plus, the escalating fighting in eastern DRC is forcing people from their homes in the mineral-rich region. As UN forces start withdrawing, we look at whether new talks can bring peace.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.