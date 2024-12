Eddy Micah

After nearly two years of fighting in Sudan, why is no end in sight for the war? In the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, thousands of people have been killed and millions more displaced. We'll take you to the frontline of the fighting. And, for many of his supporters, Ghana's president-elect, John Mahama, is his country's political savior in times of trouble — we speak to the man himself.