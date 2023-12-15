DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, December 14, 2023

The UN is concerned that the world has forgotten the war in Sudan, as funds for humanitarian aid run out. DW News gains rare access to the Nuba Mountains to hear the stories of displaced people there. +++ Members of Kenya's Ogiek community say the government is evicting them from their ancestral land to profit from a plan to offset carbon emissions.
