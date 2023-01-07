  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
SocietyAfrica

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., August 11, 2023

1 hour ago

In an exclusive DW interview, President Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic speaks on his country's relationship with Russia and the constitutional change that could keep him in power for life. In the wake of mass protests in Kenya, we discuss the continued complaints of police brutality. And there's heated debate after Kenya's government lifted a ban on logging.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Nkubi and Nkiru

Nkubi and Nkiru enchant Nigerians online

A couple in Nigeria has found fame entertaining thousands by sharing their domestic bliss online.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:59 min
Ghana | Drogenkonsum

Illegal drug use high among young Ghanaians

DW Maxwell Suuk spoke with some of the young addicts, who blame unemployment for their drug use.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:56 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Go to show DW News Africa
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

Nature and Environment19 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger

ECOWAS military plans in Niger could lead to wider conflict

ECOWAS military plans in Niger could lead to wider conflict

Politics1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

K2 summit seen before a blue sky

Death on K2: Could Muhammad Hassan have been saved?

Death on K2: Could Muhammad Hassan have been saved?

Sports55 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

A view of a Taurus cruise missile (file photo)

Germany mulls sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine

Germany mulls sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine

Conflicts3 hours ago01:27 min
More from Germany

Europe

A large crowd of people waving Polish and EU flags and holding up banners take part in an anti-government, pro-opposition march initiated by Donald Tusk, Warsaw, Poland, June 4, 2023

What's at stake in Poland's fall election?

What's at stake in Poland's fall election?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Dj in studio puts needle on record

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

Music11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

CrimeAugust 10, 202302:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage