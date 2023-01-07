DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., August 11, 2023

In an exclusive DW interview, President Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic speaks on his country's relationship with Russia and the constitutional change that could keep him in power for life. In the wake of mass protests in Kenya, we discuss the continued complaints of police brutality. And there's heated debate after Kenya's government lifted a ban on logging.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.