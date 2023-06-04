  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, April 7, 2023

1 in 6 people globally is affected by infertility. DW explores how it affects Nigerians and why some are slowly embracing surrogacy as an option despite the lack of regulation +++ As thousands of Zimbabweans face the risk of deportation from South Africa we hear their stories and discuss at a court case aimed upholding their residency +++

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Ukraine updates: Russia gaining ground in Bakhmut, says UK

Conflicts4 hours ago
Africa

Did Raila Odinga use protests for political interest?

Politics9 hours ago02:40 min
Asia

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo animals suffer from neglect

Nature and Environment7 hours ago03:11 min
Germany

A tale of 2 keepers as Germany scrape by the Netherlands

Soccer2 hours ago
Europe

Latvia reintroduces compulsory military service

Politics13 hours ago
Middle East

Syrians displaced by earthquake celebrate Ramadan

CatastropheApril 6, 202301:35 min
North America

Why are undocumented Gujaratis migrating to the US?

Politics10 hours ago
Latin America

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

SportsApril 7, 2023
