DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, April 7, 2023

1 in 6 people globally is affected by infertility. DW explores how it affects Nigerians and why some are slowly embracing surrogacy as an option despite the lack of regulation +++ As thousands of Zimbabweans face the risk of deportation from South Africa we hear their stories and discuss at a court case aimed upholding their residency +++
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.