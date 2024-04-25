DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, April 25, 2024

04/25/2024 April 25, 2024

In South Africa, many survivors of apartheid say they have been left out of the truth and reconciliation process. Thirty years into democracy, they are still waiting for reparations. DW News Africa speaks to one of the TRC's former commissioners. And MONUSCO - the UN's peacekeeping mission in DRC - is pulling out after more than two decades. Our correspondent reports on local security concerns.