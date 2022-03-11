DW News

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 8 July 2022

Fresh clashes in DR Congo as rebels dash ceasefire hopes. What's behind the DRC-Rwanda tensions? Soaring prices see Beninese switch from wheat to local plantain flour.UNICEF Nigeria warns of a 'disaster in the making' as more than 18 million children have no access to education. Nigeria's education ministry answers DW's questions.Zimbabwe records a sharp increase in fatal elephant-human incidents.