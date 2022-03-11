DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 8 July 2022

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fresh clashes in DR Congo as rebels dash ceasefire hopes. What's behind the DRC-Rwanda tensions? Soaring prices see Beninese switch from wheat to local plantain flour.UNICEF Nigeria warns of a 'disaster in the making' as more than 18 million children have no access to education. Nigeria's education ministry answers DW's questions.Zimbabwe records a sharp increase in fatal elephant-human incidents.