DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 8 July 2022

Fresh clashes in DR Congo as rebels dash ceasefire hopes. What's behind the DRC-Rwanda tensions? Soaring prices see Beninese switch from wheat to local plantain flour.UNICEF Nigeria warns of a 'disaster in the making' as more than 18 million children have no access to education. Nigeria's education ministry answers DW's questions.Zimbabwe records a sharp increase in fatal elephant-human incidents.

Residents leave the Kibati and Kibumba villages with their belongings and cattle following FARDC (Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo) and M23 rebel clashes near Goma on May 24, 2022. - Fighting erupted near the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on May 24, 2022, residents and local officials said, a day after neighbouring Rwanda accused the Congolese army of shelling its territory. (Photo by Esdras TSONGO / AFP) (Photo by ESDRAS TSONGO/AFP via Getty Images)

DR Congo accuses Rwanda of 'invasion' as rebels attack town 14.06.2022

Rebels from the M23 group in DR Congo seized the border town of Bunagana, according to local activists. The Congolese army accused Rwanda of launching an invasion.

People walk on the road near Kibumba, north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, as they flee fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels in North Kivu, Tuesday May 24, 2022. Congolese authorities have accused Rwandan forces of supporting armed groups in mineral-rich eastern Congo, where dozens of such groups are active. Rwanda has described allegations of supporting rebels in Congo as baseless. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Why do tensions between DR Congo and Rwanda persist? 31.05.2022

The atmosphere between Kinshasa and Kigali is explosive, with the two governments trading blame once more over brutal rebels. Experts say the longstanding dispute will persist until past issues are resolved.