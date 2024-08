08/08/2024 August 8, 2024

Has Russia's war in Ukraine just spread to Africa? Kyiv says it supplied intel for an attack on Russian mercenaries and Malian soldiers. Mali's junta has cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine, accusing them of supporting terrorists in the Sahel. And: we meet the Sudanese artist who fled to Kenya from the war back home and is now showcasing their art and memories of the life they have left behind.