DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 6 May, 2022

This week we look at digital payments. The Central African Republic becomes the first African country to adopt bitcoin as its official currency. And: Ghana slaps a tax on electronic cash. People say it's just pinching the pennies from their pockets. Plus, a first for African arts. Uganda has opened its first Pavilion in Venice Biennale, earning the first 'Special Mention' for a newcomer country.