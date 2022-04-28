 DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 6 May, 2022 | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 06.05.2022

DW News

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 6 May, 2022

This week we look at digital payments. The Central African Republic becomes the first African country to adopt bitcoin as its official currency. And: Ghana slaps a tax on electronic cash. People say it's just pinching the pennies from their pockets. Plus, a first for African arts.  Uganda has opened its first Pavilion in Venice Biennale, earning the first 'Special Mention' for a newcomer country. 

