DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. 4 August 2023

Niger's first democratically elected president is the latest to be ousted in the region. We ask if the country can return to the path of democracy. And: Four African countries set out with the dream of lifting the trophy in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. For Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco, that hope shines on.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.