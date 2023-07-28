  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
FIFA World Cup
SocietyAfrica

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. 4 August 2023

July 28, 2023

Niger's first democratically elected president is the latest to be ousted in the region. We ask if the country can return to the path of democracy. And: Four African countries set out with the dream of lifting the trophy in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. For Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco, that hope shines on.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Nkubi and Nkiru

Nkubi and Nkiru enchant Nigerians online

A couple in Nigeria has found fame entertaining thousands by sharing their domestic bliss online.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:59 min
Ghana | Drogenkonsum

Illegal drug use high among young Ghanaians

DW Maxwell Suuk spoke with some of the young addicts, who blame unemployment for their drug use.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:56 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Go to show DW News Africa
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People stand next to an emergency vehicle with a destroyed building burning in the background

Ukraine updates: Russia launches dozens of missiles, drones

Conflicts6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in the capital of Niger, Niamey

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Conflicts10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian woman working in a rice field

Rice market in turmoil as India curtails exports

Rice market in turmoil as India curtails exports

Food Security2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A person carries a basketball

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

Sports21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A brown bear roams in the wilderness in Slovakia.

Bear attacks shake up election season in Slovakia

Bear attacks shake up election season in Slovakia

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

PoliticsAugust 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Australien FIFA Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft 2023 Schweden gegen den USA im Melbourne

World Cup: US and Rapinoe out at hands of Sweden's Musovic

World Cup: US and Rapinoe out at hands of Sweden's Musovic

Sports4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

BusinessAugust 5, 202301:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage