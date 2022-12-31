DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 30 December, 2022

Best of reporting in 2022 from across Africa. Meet the Nigerian illustrator putting black skin in medical textbooks, the climate activist who says she’ll sue Kampala’s authorities over dangerously high air pollution levels, the former freedom fighter in Kenya who is still demanding justice from the British head of state and the Congo-Brazzaville women subverting sexual stereotypes in style.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.