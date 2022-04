DW News

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 29 April 2022

Mali accuses France of spying while the French allege mercenaries from Russia tried to cover up a massacre +++ A wave of anti-immigrant protests in South Africa creates fear among migrants +++ In the Central African Republic, a nurse devotes her life to helping ensure care and safe births for pregnant women +++ Stars walk the carpet at Cameroon's International Film Festival, CAMIFF.