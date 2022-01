DW News

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. 28 January 2022

Is democracy dying in the Sahel? DW News Africa looks at two coups in the Continent's arc of instability: Burkina Faso and Sudan. Plus: Ghislain lives in CAR's biggest internally displaced people’s camp - and is determined to become an ambassador, despite his disability. And: How old manuscripts have tourists spellbound in Mauritania.