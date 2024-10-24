DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. 24 October 2024
October 24, 2024
Wagner is a Russian military company whose activities have raised concerns about human rights abuses and destabilization in the region. Russia also runs a cultural center called 'Russian House' in CAR's capital, Bangui. Reporter Zigoto Tchaya Tchameni sent an exclusive interview with the center's head, Dimitri Sytyi.
