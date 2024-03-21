  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr 21 March, 2024

March 21, 2024

As elections in Senegal go ahead, we look at how the last few months of turmoil have put the country's democracy to the test. And, from the sewage to the tap, a project in Namibia is turning what's flushed down the toilet into clean water. We'll hear how it's done and what people think about drinking their own waste.

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

