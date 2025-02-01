  1. Skip to content
In focus
German election 2025Israel and the crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
SocietyAfrica

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., 2 January 2025

January 2, 2025

DW News Africa looks back at our most memorable and eye-catching stories of the year 2024: Like the President of Botswana who promised to send 20 thousand elephants - to Germany - but who then ended up being sent packing - by the people of Botswana. And the gold is with the king and the king is in his kingdom: Ghana's looted Asante treasures are now back where they belong - on display in Ghana.

https://p.dw.com/p/4okId
More on Society from Africa

DW The 77 Percent: Spannungen um den Nil

River Nile: Upstream nations challenge Egypt's dominance

Uganda, Ethiopia, and eight other countries oppose Egypt and Sudan's dominance over the Nile River.
SocietyOctober 17, 202401:59 min
A woman dressed in white stands at the base of a cliff, looking upward thoughtfully

How do African youth define peace?

On the International Day of Peace, DW asked young men and women from across Africa about what peace means to them.
SocietySeptember 21, 202402:02 min
external

GirlZOffMute — What do Nigerian teens think of FGM?

Listen to what they told us
SocietySeptember 12, 202401:33 min
Show more
More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S4 EPS01: Coming Out When You’re Married

Coming out when you're married

What happens when you discover your true sexuality after tying the knot in a traditional marriage?
SocietySeptember 29, 202440:37 min
Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more
More from this show

An artwork at Dakar Biennale 2024

The Dakar Biennale 2024 — feminine and feminist?

Salimata Diop, the Dakar Biennale’s first woman curator, takes DW on a tour of the highlights of the exhibition.
ArtsNovember 28, 202403:50 min
A woman sits under a shelter with bare, red earth and speaks to DW.

Chad struggles as refugees pour in from Sudan

Chad, one of the world's poorest countries, urgently needs help supporting over a million refugees.
MigrationNovember 28, 202404:39 min
Svenja Schulze

Chad 'opened the doors to all the refugees from Sudan'

The international community needs to do more to end the war in Sudan, says German Development Minister Svenja Schulze.
ConflictsNovember 28, 202404:59 min
Show more
About the show

"DW News Africa" Sendungslogo (Composite)

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Michael Okwu every Thursday.

Go to show DW News Africa