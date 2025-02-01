DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., 2 January 2025

01/02/2025 January 2, 2025

DW News Africa looks back at our most memorable and eye-catching stories of the year 2024: Like the President of Botswana who promised to send 20 thousand elephants - to Germany - but who then ended up being sent packing - by the people of Botswana. And the gold is with the king and the king is in his kingdom: Ghana's looted Asante treasures are now back where they belong - on display in Ghana.