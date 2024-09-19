DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., 19 September 2024

Eddy Micah

Nigerians are outraged as petrol prices hit new highs, even after Africa’s largest refinery, Dangote, began selling gasoline. And: Nigeria's cost of living crisis is forcing millions of children out of school, with one in three not attending. Plus: Can we end HIV? New research shows a promising drug can prevent the virus spreading, but the cost remains a worry.