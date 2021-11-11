DW News

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 19 November 2021

Bomb attacks in Uganda's capital Kampala. What's behind the blasts? Meet the Kenyan mothers determined to have their children vaccinated against malaria. A Khoisan community in South Africa tries to stop Amazon building on their sacred land. Sudan's feared RSF paramilitary turns to social media to clean up its image. At South Africa's College of Magic creativity and illusions are on the timetable.