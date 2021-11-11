 DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 19 November 2021 | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 19.11.2021

DW News

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 19 November 2021

Bomb attacks in Uganda's capital Kampala. What's behind the blasts? Meet the Kenyan mothers determined to have their children vaccinated against malaria. A Khoisan community in South Africa tries to stop Amazon building on their sacred land. Sudan's feared RSF paramilitary turns to social media to clean up its image. At South Africa's College of Magic creativity and illusions are on the timetable.

Africa's lost heritage and Europe's restitution policies 09.11.2021

France is returning artworks acquired in colonial times to Benin. Germany is also open to restitutions. How are other European countries addressing the issue?

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over 19.11.2021

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn't over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.

Looted art from Kenya: When the display cases remain empty 03.06.2021

The project "Invisible Inventories" addresses the consequences of colonial looted art for Kenya: It rips a deep hole in the identity of the people.