DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. 17 October 2024

Kenyan police are on a risky mission to stabilize Haiti’s capital. DW’s Mariel Müller reports from gang strongholds in Port-au-Prince.
Plus: Freetown’s mayor, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, wins the 2024 German Africa Prize for transforming Sierra Leone’s capital into a green haven.
And: Igbo-Ora in Nigeria, the ‘Twin Capital of the World,’ celebrates its high rate of multiple births with an annual festival.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.