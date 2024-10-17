  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr. 17 October 2024

October 17, 2024

Kenyan police are on a risky mission to stabilize Haiti’s capital. DW’s Mariel Müller reports from gang strongholds in Port-au-Prince. Plus: Freetown’s mayor, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, wins the 2024 German Africa Prize for transforming Sierra Leone’s capital into a green haven. And: Igbo-Ora in Nigeria, the ‘Twin Capital of the World,’ celebrates its high rate of multiple births with an annual festival.

