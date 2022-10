10/14/2022 October 14, 2022

Extracting gold in the Democratic Republic of Congo is a blood business. We have an exclusive report from DW correspondent, Mariel Müller. 'Living on the Edge' The IMF Economic Outlook on Sub-Saharan Africa is out. So how bad is it? And: Shake your body! That's what the Damba festival in northern Ghana is all about. DW correspondent, Maxwell Suuk, shines a light on the centuries-old tradition.