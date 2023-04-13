  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., 14 April 2023

41 minutes ago

In Northern Nigeria, we meet women rebuilding the community Boko Haram once drove them from. In Ghana, we look at African Americans making a difference in society after settling there. There's a somber Ramadan in Kenya as food prices and living costs are soaring. And meet the H-Town Kids, Kenya's internet sensation, speaking truth to power.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock touches her shoulder during a press conference in China

Taiwan: Baerbock, Macron comments raise questions on EU ties

Conflicts3 hours ago
Africa

An empty classroom full of green desks and chairs

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid kidnappings

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid kidnappings

Crime22 hours ago
Asia

Muslim students take part in a rally in Kolkata

How are Muslims coping in India?

How are Muslims coping in India?

Society3 hours ago
Germany

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze hold a meeting with Mali's president, General Assimi Goita.

Germany to continue development aid to Mali

Germany to continue development aid to Mali

Politics2 hours ago03:39 min
Europe

An excavator is seen working in a remote border area near the Finnish town of Imatra.

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Finland builds pilot security fence on border with Russia

Politics9 hours ago02:44 min
Middle East

Israeli security forces drag a woman on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 5, 2023

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

PoliticsApril 13, 2023
North America

Cartoon shows a worried Statue of Liberty holding a hand over a leaking hole in a pipeline marked "USA - SECRET."

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

Politics7 hours ago
Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
