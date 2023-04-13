DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., 14 April 2023

In Northern Nigeria, we meet women rebuilding the community Boko Haram once drove them from. In Ghana, we look at African Americans making a difference in society after settling there. There's a somber Ramadan in Kenya as food prices and living costs are soaring.
And meet the H-Town Kids, Kenya's internet sensation, speaking truth to power.
