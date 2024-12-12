DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., 12 December 2024

Amid Kenya's housing deficit, we hear from some of Nairobi's homeless people. Housing is also a challenge in Cape Town, South Africa where remote workers are finding a haven and driving up rent. John Mahama returns to the seat of presidency in Ghana amid an economic crisis. And we meet the animators in Mozambique running workshops to inspire children.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Michael Okwu every Thursday.