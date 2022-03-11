 DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 10 June 2022 | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 10.06.2022

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr, 10 June 2022

Belgium's King Philippe has expressed his deepest regrets for his country's brutal colonial rule in the Congo that claimed millions of lives. But his failure to apologise has triggered disappointment. Plus: Nature and human activity are forcing Ghana's coastline inward, putting communities at risk. And: DW News Africa meets the ice cream photographer in South Africa who is now offering cool treats

Watch video 26:05

