DW News

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jnr, 25 February 2022

Ukraine War: What happens to Africans stuck in Ukraine after Russia's invasion? Plus we examine the implications of the war for Africa. +++ Ethiopia-Tigray Crisis: Rape and abuse is used as a weapon of war. DW meets women trying to recover from the trauma +++ South Africa's slow land reforms: How can equal land ownership be truly achieved?