DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa

06/20/2024 June 20, 2024

As the Gambian parliament prepares to vote on lifting the ban on female genital mutilation, we meet the activists campaigning to keep the law in place. +++ And local fishermen tell DW Africa they're under attack from big industrial trawlers off Cameroon's coast. They claim government is doing little to help them. +++ Plus, the world's most expensive sheep from Senegal