DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa

As the Gambian parliament prepares to vote on lifting the ban on female genital mutilation, we meet the activists campaigning to keep the law in place.
And local fishermen tell DW Africa they're under attack from big industrial trawlers off Cameroon's coast. They claim government is doing little to help them.
Plus, the world's most expensive sheep from Senegal
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.