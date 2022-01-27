DW News

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa

The African Cup of Nations gears up for the final game between football giants Senegal and Egypt ++Residents of the historic town of Lalibela take up arms to defend the Amhara border to Tigray ++The Nigerian medical student trying to get more illustrations of black patients and black skin into medical textbooks ++Comoros Islands makes residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, whether they want to or not