DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The African Cup of Nations gears up for the final game between football giants Senegal and Egypt ++Residents of the historic town of Lalibela take up arms to defend the Amhara border to Tigray ++The Nigerian medical student trying to get more illustrations of black patients and black skin into medical textbooks ++Comoros Islands makes residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, whether they want to or not