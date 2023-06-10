DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, October 6, 2023

A plea for help from South Sudan: The minister in charge tells us they are struggling to cope with thousands of people fleeing Sudan. And attacks on civilians are rising in Mali; we ask why the security situation has deteriorated. Plus: We speak to the director of 'The Black Book', the best performing African film on Netflix.
