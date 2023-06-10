  1. Skip to content
PoliticsAfrica

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, October 6, 2023

October 6, 2023

A plea for help from South Sudan: The minister in charge tells us they are struggling to cope with thousands of people fleeing Sudan. And attacks on civilians are rising in Mali; we ask why the security situation has deteriorated. Plus: We speak to the director of 'The Black Book', the best performing African film on Netflix.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XDrc
About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

DW's Top Story

An Iranian women holds up her arm at a 2022 protest

What does Mohammadi's Nobel Peace Prize mean?

Human RightsOctober 6, 2023
More stories from DW

Africa

A traveller walks at the Beitbridge border post near Musina, South Africa

South Africa beefs up security to stop illegal entries

MigrationOctober 5, 2023
Asia

Crowded dengue ward at Mugda Medical College & Hospital

Bangladesh’s dengue outbreak overwhelms hospitals

HealthOctober 6, 202302:29 min
Germany

People sitting on benches in Goslar, a tree can be seen in the foreground

Germany's migration policy divides communities

MigrationOctober 5, 202304:42 min
Europe

In the background, the colorful onion domes of St Basil's Cathedral on Moscow's Red Square. A few dozen people walk away from it towards the camera, dressed in dark clothes.

Russia: Why people are returning, despite the war in Ukraine

ConflictsOctober 6, 2023
North America

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court flanked by police officers

Cryptocurrency fraud: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial

BusinessOctober 4, 2023
Latin America

A researcher from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development retrieves dead dolphins from the Tefé lake.

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

ClimateOctober 5, 202302:03 min
