DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, November 17, 2023

November 17, 2023

Guinea's darkest chapter in history - the 2009 massacre. We ask is there justice for its victims? +++ Sanitation crisis: Ghana's community-led effort to build safe latrines +++ Morocco's short statured football team at the first World Cup of its kind +++ WITCH, the Zambian rock band bringing havoc to Europe.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

