DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, May 5, 2023

With press freedoms under attack across the continent, we hear from an Eritrean poet and former journalist jailed and tortured for her words, and ask why the Sahel region is becoming a 'no news zone.' Plus, forced to hide or flee, how a revised anti-LGBTQ bill in Uganda is impacting the country's gay community.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.