  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
King Charles III
Sudan
SocietyAfrica

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, May 5, 2023

1 hour ago

With press freedoms under attack across the continent, we hear from an Eritrean poet and former journalist jailed and tortured for her words, and ask why the Sahel region is becoming a 'no news zone.' Plus, forced to hide or flee, how a revised anti-LGBTQ bill in Uganda is impacting the country's gay community.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Go to show DW News Africa
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine | Kämpfe um Bachmut

Ukraine updates: Wagner 'to leave' Bakhmut on May 10

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An aerial view of smoke billowing over Khartoum

Sudan conflict fuels growing humanitarian crisis

Sudan conflict fuels growing humanitarian crisis

ConflictsMay 4, 202301:54 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Chinese Communist Party flag displayed at an exhibition in Beijing

China: Anti-espionage law heightens risks for foreign firms

China: Anti-espionage law heightens risks for foreign firms

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Employees work at the plant of German gas heating manufacturer Viessmann in Allendorf, Germany

Germany's economic time bomb: the labor crisis

Germany's economic time bomb: the labor crisis

Business13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A girl with long brown hair crouches beside a row of white lilies and lit taper candles propped up near an iron railing

Serbia: Two mass shootings in two days

Serbia: Two mass shootings in two days

Crime40 minutes ago
More from Europe

North America

Ed Sheeran and Marvin Gaye in a combined photo

Just a rip-off? Plagiarism in music

Just a rip-off? Plagiarism in music

Culture14 hours ago9 images
More from North America

Latin America

A Colombian soldier watches the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Nature and Environment10 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage