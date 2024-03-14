DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, March 14, 2024

Another mass kidnapping in Nigeria: DW News Africa asks if the government is losing control of the country's security? Plus: The African Games in Ghana have not grabbed the world’s attention - although 54 nations are competing. Why? And: Riding a motorbike across the continent - we meet the first African woman heading out to do so.
