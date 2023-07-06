  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, June 09, 2023

1 hour ago

Nigeria's president defends his decision to scrap the fuel subsidy - though it is causing pain at the country’s filling stations. Plus: Tanzanian President, Samia Hassan, is bringing change, but key opposition figures say she must do more. And: Ghana's Accra Lions get snapped up by a German soccer legend.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

