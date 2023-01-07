DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, July 21, 2023

53 minutes ago 53 minutes ago

Investigators have exhumed more than 400 victims of the Kenyan death cult - it's feared there could be many more. we investigate how refugees who have fled jihadist violence in Burkina Faso are being kicked out of Ghana. They say it's because they are Fulani. Plus: meet Nigeria's next chess queen. Ivie Urieto is only 8 years old but already a junior champion and ambassador for the Game of Kings.