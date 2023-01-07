  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, July 21, 2023

53 minutes ago

Investigators have exhumed more than 400 victims of the Kenyan death cult - it's feared there could be many more. we investigate how refugees who have fled jihadist violence in Burkina Faso are being kicked out of Ghana. They say it's because they are Fulani. Plus: meet Nigeria's next chess queen. Ivie Urieto is only 8 years old but already a junior champion and ambassador for the Game of Kings.

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
Nkubi and Nkiru

Nkubi and Nkiru enchant Nigerians online

A couple in Nigeria has found fame entertaining thousands by sharing their domestic bliss online.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:59 min
Ghana | Drogenkonsum

Illegal drug use high among young Ghanaians

DW Maxwell Suuk spoke with some of the young addicts, who blame unemployment for their drug use.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:56 min
DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

A group of Belarus fighters train with a Wagner mercenary at the Belarus town of Osipovchi

Ukraine updates: Putin warns Poland not to attack Belarus

Conflicts2 hours ago
