DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, February 15, 2024

02/15/2024 February 15, 2024

Lagos' bold move to ban single-use plastics and why plastic pollution is a menace to the continent. South Africa’s disaffected young voters could shake up the next elections. The 74. Berlinale kicks off with the first black person ever to preside over the film festival's jury. AFCON 2023 will go down in the books as one of the most thrilling editions of Africa's biggest football tournament.